New specialist menopause clinic to open in Cork

A new specialist menopause clinic is poised to open in Cork this year under plans from the Department of Health.

While the majority of menopause care is provided to women in their community led by their GP or practice nurse, under new plans, three new multi-disciplinary menopause clinics will be established around the country, including in Cork, which will support women experiencing complex menopause symptoms.

These clinics will form a core part of a new approach to menopause care for women in Ireland and will be supported by enhanced community and primary care supports as well as the publication of targeted and trusted sources of information for women experiencing menopause.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said that the clinics will be established as part of the maternity networks in the South-South West, University of Limerick, and Saolta Hospital Groups, but that a definitive timeline for the opening of the clinics is not available.

“The operationalisation of the new clinics will be dependent on resourcing the necessary staff which is in progress. Due to this, a definitive timeline for the opening of these new clinics, including the one in Cork, is unavailable at this time,” the spokesperson said.

Last week, the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly launched the country’s first Women’s Health Action Plan, which commits to the funding of €31 million for new developments in women’s health.

The new menopause clinics are one of a number of commitments in the plan, with the Department also planning for the opening of a specialist endometriosis service in Cork later this year.

The countrys’ first specialist endometriosis service opened Dublin last year, and it is planned that a second service will open in Cork in 2022 for “complex care”.

The service is to be established at the Cork University Maternity Hospital.