Five new wheelchair-friendly swings installed in parks across Cork city

FIVE new wheelchair-friendly swings that have been installed in parks across the city are now available to the public to use.

The swings are located within existing playgrounds in the city and have been installed in recent weeks by Cork City Council's Parks Department.

The new swings are in Clashduv Park in Togher; in Ballinlough Park next to St Anthony's School; in Pophams Park in Farranree; in Meelick Park in Ballyvolane and in Blarney Park.

Each swing, costing over €20,000, allows the wheelchair user to enjoy the use of the swing whilst in their wheelchair.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Tony Fitzgerald, officially opened the Pophams Park wheelchair swing in the company of local Scoil Padre Pio pupil, Megan Byrne and her mother Janice this week.

He said Megan and her mother were delighted that she was the first user of the new play equipment.

Mr Fitzgerald said the Irish Wheelchair Association very much welcomes the initiative and that the reaction from wheelchair users has been extremely positive.

Access to the units is gated, as the swing motion from the cradle could impact on someone who was unfamiliar with its operation.

A universal key to access all units is available from the Parks & Recreation Department by emailing recreation@corkcity.ie, or by phoning (021) 4924000.