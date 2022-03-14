Mon, 14 Mar, 2022 - 19:58

Man accused of alleged assault on wife and two staff at Cork hotel appears in court

The DPP has yet to give directions in the case. 
Daniel Cash, aged 38, of 8 Emmett Street, Mountmellick, Portlaoise, Co Laois, appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison. Pic Larry Cummins

Liam Heylin

THE Director of Public Prosecutions has yet to give directions in the case against a man who allegedly assaulted his wife and two staff at a hotel in Cork.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis applied for a further two-week remand in custody in respect of the accused man.

Daniel Cash, aged 38, of 8 Emmett Street, Mountmellick, Portlaoise, Co Laois, appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison.

He faces three separate assault charges.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded him in custody until March 28.

Defence solicitor Shane Collins-Daly appeared in court for the accused and explained to him via the video link that if he secured High Court bail, he must turn up in court in person on March 28.

Mr Cash said he understood that.

Garda Niamh Riley charged Mr Cash with a count of assault causing harm to Laura Cash at Radisson Hotel, Little Island, Cork, assault causing harm to a night porter at the hotel, and simple assault on another night porter.

It was alleged that the three assaults with which he is charged occurred on Sunday night, February 20.

It is alleged that Mr Cash assaulted his wife causing her harm and also carried out a similar assault on a night porter.

It is also alleged that he carried out another simple assault on the other night porter at the hotel.

Judge Kelleher refused bail when the matter first came before the court.

