‘My whole body was numb': Woman shares her stroke story through art

A FORMER nurse and mother of four is being celebrated for her strength after turning her experience of a devastating stroke into inspiration for her artwork.

An artistic interpretation of the brain, created by Wilton resident Jennifer Landingin, is set to feature in Headway’s (a charity supporting brain injury survivors) Resilience exhibition. The unique event will be held at St Peter’s on North Main Street until March 24.

Organised by Headway rehabilitation officer Emily Thompson, the initiative offers those with advanced brain injuries the opportunity to share their unique stories through an artistic medium.

It was set up to mark Brain Awareness Week, which takes place from March 14 to March 20.

Jennifer’s unique interpretation of the brain features among the many works of art.

In a striking image, Jennifer mapped out the areas of the brain in a way that reflects her own memories and experiences. The results are akin to a fascinating window into her mind.

Jennifer — who is mum to Xhiloh, 13; Xharliene, 14; Xavier, 19; and Xean, 21 — described her experiences to The Echo.

“It was my first time doing four consecutive nights at the hospital when I got the stroke,” she said. “I had been working in the geriatric ward and came home feeling very tired. I went to bed to sleep but found I wasn’t able to turn over on my side to sleep.”

Jennifer immediately realised there was something very wrong.

“It was back in 2016 so my children were much younger. If I was sleeping after a long shift I would lock the door to avoid them coming in and out. When my whole body was numb, I knew I was having a stroke. I rang my husband but my speech was slurred and I could barely get the words out. He had no idea what I was trying to tell him at first.”

As a fellow nurse, Jennifer’s husband Bryant recognised that she was suffering a stroke and drove her to Cork University Hospital (CUH) .

“I can still remember when we got there. He didn’t take me to the entrance at first. Instead, he went to an ambulance, which was closer by, asking for help and saying, ‘My wife is having a stroke.’ I can’t remember anything about the stroke after that.”

Jennifer Landingin (right) with her pen drawing, The Brain, which will feature in an exhibition by artists at Headway in St. Peter's, Cork, pictured with Emily Thompson, community rehabilitation case worker, Headway. Picture Denis Minihane.

Jennifer, who originally hails from the Philippines, described that lonely time.

“They did a CT scan and a massive bleed was found on my brain. I was in hospital for months. They wanted me to go to Dún Laoghaire for rehabilitation but I felt that I would die of loneliness to be that far away from home. I decided to do the exercises from home and liaised with a physiotherapist at CUH.”

What followed was a very tough few years for Jennifer.

“I used to stutter a lot and get my words wrong but that’s getting better now. My memory has suffered. If a person tells me something and I don’t write it down straight away then it will be gone from my mind. I walk with a stick and use my left hand to do everything because the right side is so weak.”

Jennifer reflected on the intense spiral into depression that came with her recovery.

“I was always breaking down. I kept asking myself ‘why’ because I had never done anything wrong. My diet was healthy and full of vegetables. I took the fat off everything I ate and didn’t even drink alcohol or coffee.

“The thought of not going back to nursing was so difficult for me because it was the only job I knew. I stopped seeing friends and isolated myself from the world.

“At one point my hair got really long because I couldn’t even leave to go to the hairdressers. My husband had to help me shower and get dressed because I couldn’t do those things for myself anymore.”

Jennifer’s friends pulled together to support her through the tumultuous period. Availing of support from Headway also eased her emotional pain.

Speaking about a woman’s group that met every Friday at the centre she said: “All my friends were working so the Fridays gave me something to look forward to.

“They taught me how to do things for myself like cooking. I still need my husband around because there are things I still forget like turning off the cooker afterwards but they have given me so much.

“In Headway I learned all the little things that I couldn’t do after the stroke like learning how to use a knife. There were things I never knew I was good at before I went to Headway including art.”

