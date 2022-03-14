'We won't be able to use Ukrainian flour': Supply and cost of flour to impact bread prices

THE Russian invasion of Ukraine will have a “significant impact” on the availability and cost of flour and seeds such as linseed and sunflower seeds, with flour prices set to rise almost €250 per tonne in the coming months.

Sheila Fitzpatrick of the Alternative Bread Company, which has been in operation for the past 25 years, said their flour prices have risen significantly in recent years.

“In 2020 our flour was €550 per tonne; in 2021 this went up to €650 per tonne; and this year it is €740 per tonne, with prices expected to rise to €925 per tonne in the coming months,” she said.

“Supply will be a huge issue as Bulgaria, Romania, and Hungary are not going to export their grain this year, at least.

“This grain is normally transported to the UK, milled, and blended there — interesting times!”

The owner of the Alternative Bread Company, which sells its handmade produce at the English Market, said that the issue is something they have been discussing at length for the last few days.

“We use a lot of organic flour and we are estimating that we won’t be able to use Ukrainian flour for the next four years, due to contaminants such as shrapnel, metal, and chemicals from the ongoing warfare,” she said.

“It is something I hadn’t considered and the people in Ukraine won’t be able to use whatever they produce for their own people because it will be contaminated.”

Ms Fitzpatrick said she knows there is going to be a huge push on growing wheat in Ireland but said we don’t produce very protein-rich flour here and the weather is not conducive to the type of wheat used.

The bread maker said the cost of production was going up from all sides and it was difficult not to increase the cost of her bread.

“Costs are going up. It’s not just raw ingredients, it’s fuel costs and energy costs as well. But, we have just received a supply that will hopefully see us through to the summer, so hopefully we won’t have to increase our prices by much between now and then and we will do as much as we can to keep our prices down,” she said.

Looking ahead, Ms Fitzpatrick said she could not possibly estimate where prices would end up.

“It’s impossible to predict prices — things are changing by the day,” she said.

“We had a shipment of flour coming from Poland and during the transport, the cost increased by 30%.”

She also predicts a rise of around 25 cent in the cost of an average sliced pan from a larger company in supermarkets.

Fuel costs are another thing to consider and they look set to increase overall costs going forward.

“Distribution is a killer as well,” she added.

“Polish flour can be sourced much cheaper, but when you add in transport, it ends up just as much.”

Offering assurances, Ms Fitzpatrick said she hoped she had enough supplies to keep prices steady until at least the summer.

“All we can do is get as much supply as possible guaranteed over the next few months. We had to put our prices up at the beginning of the year because of the increases that were already there so the last thing I want to do is put up our prices again,” she said.