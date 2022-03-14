Mon, 14 Mar, 2022 - 07:00

Annual campaign to help Cork dispose of old medicines underway

Pharmacist Lorraine Minehane from the Douglas Rad Pharmacy who is promoting the Dispose of Unused Medicines Properly Properly (DUMP) Campaign. Photo Darragh Kane

Roisin Burke

Unused or out of date medicine can be disposed of properly at almost all pharmacies in Cork from March 14 to April 22 thanks to a new campaign run by the Cork Kerry Community Healthcare.

The ‘Dispose of Unused Medicines Properly’ (DUMP) campaign allows the public to bring unused or out of date medicines to participating pharmacies to ensure that they are disposed of properly.

The DUMP campaign has run successfully in Cork and Kerry since 2007. In 2018, more than 280 bins, containing more than four tonnes of medicines, were safely disposed of as part of this important campaign.

Unused or out-of-date medicines can build up in the home for a variety of reasons. Storing these medications long-term is not safe and can result in accidental poisonings, intentional overdose, inappropriate sharing of medicines and environmental damage.

Louise Creed, HSE Pharmacist explains why people should take this opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted medicines and said:

“We strongly urge people to take this opportunity to get rid of out of date or unused medicines. Medication can pose a real hazard in the home, particularly to children or other vulnerable people. Clearing out your medicine cabinet is something that should be done on a regular basis. Check all the dates and remove anything that is out of date or no longer required. Medicines have an expiry date for the same reason food does and out of date medicines could do more harm than good.” Martin Ryan, Resource Officer for Suicide Prevention in Cork, highlighted:

“It is extremely important that we review all medicines that we have at home on an ongoing basis. The reduction of medication as means of self harm and suicide are actions under the Connecting for Life strategy Cork and Kerry and we are delighted to support any programme that would reduce access to unused and unwanted medications in the home.” David Lane, Drug and Alcohol Services Co-ordinator explained: “The pharmacies involved have all embraced the campaign and are actively encouraging people to return unwanted or out of date medicines to them. I cannot emphasis strongly enough how important it is to ensure these medicines are disposed of properly and safely. Please take some time to check out what’s in your cabinets and avail of this free service over the coming weeks.” The campaign is supported by Cork City Council, Cork County Council, and Kerry County Council.

