Sun, 13 Mar, 2022 - 17:32

Man charged in connection with €56k heroin seizure to apply for bail

Twohig and two other men were charged by Detective Garda Jeremy Murphy and Detective Garda Patrick O’Sullivan with possession of Diamorphine, better known as heroin, and having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply to others.
Man charged in connection with €56k heroin seizure to apply for bail

A man charged in relation to his part in the alleged seizure of €56,000 worth of heroin off Cathedral Road in Cork city had his case adjourned until March 16 for a bail application. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A man charged in relation to his part in the alleged seizure of €56,000 worth of heroin off Cathedral Road in Cork city had his case adjourned until March 16 for a bail application.

One of the accused men, Roy Twohig, 42, of St Vincent’s Hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork, made no application for bail when first charged in January.

His solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, said Twohig now wished to apply for bail.

Twohig and two other men were charged by Detective Garda Jeremy Murphy and Detective Garda Patrick O’Sullivan with possession of Diamorphine, better known as heroin, and having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

The charges against each man relate to St Mary’s Avenue, off Cathedral Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, on Wednesday, January 19.

Twohig appeared in Cork District Court by video link from prison. Judge Olann Kelleher remanded him in custody for his bail application on Wednesday.

More in this section

Ship washed up in East Cork gives up the ghost Ship washed up in East Cork gives up the ghost
Cork convoy told they have saved 'many lives' as aid safely delivered across Ukraine border  Cork convoy told they have saved 'many lives' as aid safely delivered across Ukraine border 
Poland Russia Ukraine War 'You see kids arriving, so many of them orphans': Cork convoy shaken by scenes at border 
Two Cork punters cash in at the bookies: One beats 40,000/1 odds

Two Cork punters cash in at the bookies: One beats 40,000/1 odds

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more