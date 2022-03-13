Man charged in connection with €56k heroin seizure to apply for bail

A man charged in relation to his part in the alleged seizure of €56,000 worth of heroin off Cathedral Road in Cork city had his case adjourned until March 16 for a bail application.

One of the accused men, Roy Twohig, 42, of St Vincent’s Hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork, made no application for bail when first charged in January.

His solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, said Twohig now wished to apply for bail.

Twohig and two other men were charged by Detective Garda Jeremy Murphy and Detective Garda Patrick O’Sullivan with possession of Diamorphine, better known as heroin, and having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

The charges against each man relate to St Mary’s Avenue, off Cathedral Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, on Wednesday, January 19.

Twohig appeared in Cork District Court by video link from prison. Judge Olann Kelleher remanded him in custody for his bail application on Wednesday.