Sun, 13 Mar, 2022 - 15:40

Cork students told to think of three Ps when flushing the toilet

Mark Murray, programme manager with Irish Water, visited Knockavilla National School as part of Engineers Week, to discuss the work that Irish Water is doing in Cork.
Mark Murray giving his presentation in Knockavilla National School

Mary Corcoran

AN Irish Water programme manager returned to the classroom this week, where he fielded questions from inquisitive Cork pupils including around what people can and can’t flush down the toilet.

During the visit he delivered presentations to pupils from 3rd class to 6th class.

Mr Murray said that the level of interest in Irish Water’s projects in Cork from pupils “took him by surprise”.

“I had a very interesting and engaging session with the senior students of Knockavilla National School,” he said. “To be honest, the level of interest blew me away and really took me by surprise!

“I ended up doing three 40-minute presentations from sixth to third class, with hands still raised as I was trying to leave.”

Mr Murray was thrilled with the amount of interest shown in the subject.

“It is great to see such a high level of interest in engineering and I was delighted to be able to show them just a small piece of what I do in Irish Water and how we treat water and wastewater,” he said.

“The variety of questions was phenomenal and ranged from ‘do you have issues managing high levels of ammonia and nitrogen’ to statements like ‘What, I shouldn’t be flushing my dead fish down the toilet’ when I was telling them that only the three Ps; pee, poo and paper should be flushed down the toilet.”

The visit was one of a number of events to take place at Cork schools as part of Engineers Week.

