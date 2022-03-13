Sun, 13 Mar, 2022 - 15:10

Two Cork punters cash in at the bookies: One beats 40,000/1 odds

One punter walked off with an incredible five-figure payout after putting a one euro bet on five numbers for the Irish Lotto Plus 2 draw on Saturday evening.
Three Cork bets and two Cork gamblers came up trumps last night winning thousands of euros predicting last night’s Lotto numbers.

Roisin Burke

They were facing mammoth odds of 40,000/1 for all five to come out of the machine from the seven drawn but their luck was in all the numbers dropped and the celebrations could begin.

When the numbers were revealed, the punter was able to exchange their €1 betslip for an astonishing €40,001.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “We don’t see 40,000/1 odds beaten every day and we have to send huge congratulations to our latest big Lotto winner in Cork. It will surely be the best €1 they’ll ever invest and we hope the winnings go down well.” Another extremely happy customer in Cork managed an amazing Irish Lotto win that defied huge odds.

The Boylesports customer placed the bet on their account on Saturday and opted for two €10 trebles on three numbers to land in the Irish Lotto Plus 1 draw that evening with the second wager including the safety net of the bonus ball.

Ship washed up in East Cork gives up the ghost

They needed 2, 3 and 7 to roll out of the machine and when they did, the tasty windfall was triggered meaning the celebrations could begin and the bonus ball wasn’t even needed.

When the lucky punter discovered the big win, they were able to log in to see a whopping total of €11,020 sitting in their account with €7,010 from the first wager and €4,010 from the second wager.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Massive congratulations to our customer in Cork who transformed €20 into a wonderful €11,000 profit. We wish them the best of luck with their winnings and happy spending”.

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more