Sat, 12 Mar, 2022 - 16:58

Taoiseach: Growing view in Northern Ireland that Brexit protocol is working 

His comments come after Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he will not go back into the Stormont Executive until the matter of the protocol is dealt with.
Taoiseach: Growing view in Northern Ireland that Brexit protocol is working 

Taoiseach Michael Martin and British prime minister Boris Johnson in the stands during the Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. Pictur: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

Catherine Wylie, PA

Micheál Martin has said there is an increasing view within Northern Ireland that the Brexit protocol is working.

The Taoiseach said everyone he has met in Northern Ireland wants continued access to the EU single market.

His comments come after Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said on Friday he will not go back into the Stormont Executive until the matter of the protocol is dealt with.

Mr Martin was asked what the Irish government’s communication channels were like with the DUP and how likely it is that the issue of the Northern Ireland Protocol will be resolved by the time of the elections.

Speaking to reporters at the Embassy of Ireland in London, Mr Martin said the Irish government has good channels of communication with all parties in Northern Ireland.

He said: “What’s very interesting from our perspective though is that what’s increasing and growing is a view within Northern Ireland, particularly in Northern Ireland business and industry, that the protocol is working in terms of inward investment into Northern Ireland, and in terms of access to the EU single market.

“So anybody I’ve met in Northern Ireland all want to continue access to the EU single market. It’s a good basic principle to start off on. 

"And my view, given the improved relationship between the UK and the EU as a result of the partnership on Ukraine, I would like to think that in the fullness of time we will be able to resolve this issue.

“But we’ll take it step by step. And there’s a channel there between the European Union and the United Kingdom that’s ongoing and we’re going to take this step by step.” Sir Jeffrey was applauded at Crossgar Orange Hall on Friday night as he said his party would not re-enter the Stormont Executive until the Government acts to “protect Northern Ireland within the United Kingdom”.

Paul Givan resigned as first minister earlier this year as part of the DUP’s action against the protocol in a move which also removed deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill from the joint office.

More in this section

Cork convoy diary: Refugees fear for their children at makeshift camp Cork convoy diary: Refugees fear for their children at makeshift camp
Cork man said he'd 'cause havoc' if Gardaí didn't arrest him, court hears Cork man said he'd 'cause havoc' if Gardaí didn't arrest him, court hears
700 new homes could be built in Carrigtwohill but local councillor says area lacks social infrastructure 700 new homes could be built in Carrigtwohill but local councillor says area lacks social infrastructure
politics
<p>As well as this, a yellow Gale warning has been issued for the entire coastline of Ireland. Picture Denis Minihane.</p>

Weekend wind and rain warnings issued by Met Éireann for Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more