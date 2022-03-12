Corkman caught with heroin told gardaí it was hot chocolate 

A man caught with a small amount of heroin for his own use told gardaí that the brown substance was hot chocolate.

He later admitted that it was Diamophine, better known as heroin.

Dean Madden of Lagan Grove, Mayfield, Cork, was stopped at lunchtime on May 30 2020 at Dominic Street, Cork, and he had the wrap of heroin in his possession.

Sgt. John Kelleher said, “He originally claimed it was hot chocolate.

"He then admitted it was Diamorphine for his own use."

He had three previous convictions for having drugs for his own use and one for having drugs for sale or supply to others.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the 31-year-old was serving an eight-month sentence imposed on him earlier this year.

Mr Buttimer said Madden was doing well in prison and hoping to get out of jail on early release later next month.

Judge John King said he would impose a sentence of four weeks on him on the drug possession charge to run concurrently with Madden’s present sentence.