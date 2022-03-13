Cork woman accused of assaulting her cousin with a hatchet 

A woman charged with attacking a man at his home with a hatchet was remanded in custody for a fortnight. Linda O’Flynn, 28, of no fixed address appeared by video link from prison.

On the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis, Judge Olann Kelleher remanded her in custody for two weeks. Sgt. Davis said directions were awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Linda O’Flynn is accused of assault causing harm to the man at his home on Middle Glanmire Road in Cork on January 18.

Det. Garda Finn said it was alleged that a woman known to the injured party called to his apartment that night and was present for 30 minutes when another man called to the house and that he allegedly assaulted the householder with a hatchet, while the woman was allegedly shouting at him, ‘gag him,’ in relation to the injured party.

“Paramedics attended the scene where the injured party had a broken wrist, broken fingers, a number of facial injuries – very bad facial injuries which will require surgery.

"He had lacerations to his head, body and right thigh. Det. Garda Finn said.

It was alleged that the injured party was struck with the blunt and sharp end of the hatchet, Det. Garda Mark Durcan said.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail at Cork District Court and remanded Linda O’Flynn in custody when she was first charged.

Detective Garda Durcan arrested Linda O’Flynn and charged her with assault causing harm to the man, who is her cousin, at his home.

It was alleged that at one stage she picked up the hatchet and struck the victim twice with it.

Denying any part of it during an unsuccessful bail application, Linda O’Flynn said, “I wasn’t nowhere near that address.”