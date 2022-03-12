Weekend wind and rain warnings issued by Met Éireann for Cork

A status yellow wind and rain warning has been issued for Cork with heavy rain and severe gusts of wind predicted.

The yellow rain warning, which is also in place in Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford, as well as Cork, is active from 3pm Saturday until 9am Sunday, with possible localised flooding forecast.

The wind warning is also valid from 3pm Saturday until Sunday morning and will see severe gusts of 90 to 110km/hr expected in coastal areas.

As well as this, a yellow Gale warning has been issued for the entire coastline of Ireland.

Thankfully following the weekend of rough weather, Monday looks set to be dry and sunny with just a few showers and the rest of the week looks to be unsettled but mild.

St Patrick’s Day on Thursday is at this early stage, expected to be a bright day with dry weather and sunshine.