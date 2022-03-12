700 new homes could be built in Carrigtwohill but local councillor says area lacks social infrastructure

Bam Property Limited recently sought a strategic housing development (SHD) consultation with An Bord Pleanála for a development in Carrigtwohill.
The development, at Castlelake, Terry’s-land, is for 706 residential units comprising 239 houses and 467 apartments.
The proposal also includes a creche and associated site works.
Local Fine Gael councillor Anthony Barry said that the plans were just one of a number of potential new developments mooted for the area.
He said he was concerned that the social infrastructure was not in place to meet the needs of communities in the village.
“I’m hugely concerned at the volume of high-density that is being proposed for Carrigtwohill, purely because the social infrastructure is not in Carrigtwohill,” he said.
Mr Barry said that he felt Carrigtwohill’s proximity to the railway track was driving the proposed developments. He said he did not believe that this should be the main driver for future development in the area.