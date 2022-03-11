GoFundMe set up for Mallow boy seriously injured on Paris trip

A CORK boy, who suffered serious injuries in an accident while on holiday, is undergoing tests at Temple Street Children’s Hospital to determine the extent of his injuries.

Kevin O’Callaghan, a sixth-class pupil from Dromahane, Mallow, had travelled with his family to Paris during the mid-term break.

They had planned a visit to some of the key tourist attractions in the French city, as well as a trip to Disneyland.

Speaking to The Echo, Kevin’s sister, Rachel O’Callaghan, explained how the family had spent the first few days of their holiday visiting the sights.

“The first two days we were in Paris. He [Kevin] had a ball. We had gone to the Eiffel Tour, the Louvre.

“He’s mad into sports and we went to the PSG [Paris Saint-Germain] stadium. He had a ball,” she said.

The family were looking forward to visiting Disneyland. However, the night before the trip to the theme park, Kevin suffered serious injuries while playing in a play area.

“Whatever way he fell, he was just instantly paralysed and he said everything went fuzzy and he couldn’t get up,” explained Rachel.

Kevin was rushed to hospital that evening. When scans revealed the seriousness of his injuries, he was transferred to the Necker hospital in Paris and underwent surgery for compression of his spine the next day.

Kevin O'Callaghan. Picture provided by family.

The Cork boy was transferred to Temple Street Hospital by air ambulance on Wednesday, where doctors are assessing his injuries.

Rachel said they were now waiting to see what the plan would be going forward.

She said it was expected that Kevin would be facing into a long road of rehabilitation.

She said that Kevin has shown some signs of movement, which had given them a bit of hope.

“There is movement so there is hope,” she said.

“He’s sports obsessed and athletic — we’re all praying and hoping that please god [he makes a good recovery]”.

The local community in Mallow has already started to rally around the family. A GoFundMe page set up to raise funds to help support Kevin’s family and his treatment has already raised over €9,000.

To donate to the fund see www.gofundme.com.