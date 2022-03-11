'The whole lot is lies,' Cork rape and child cruelty trial hears

The man accused of raping and sexually assaulting his ex-partner and her son as well as cruelty to her children said on Friday, “The whole lot of what they are saying about me is lies.”

The accused man was cross-examined at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork by Shane Costelloe, prosecuting.

It is anticipated that lawyers for the prosecution and defence will give their closing speeches to the jury on Monday before Mr Justice Michael McGrath addresses the five women and seven men of the jury on the legal principles they need to consider when deliberating. They will have to deliver verdicts on 59 charges, including two counts of raping his then partner, “numerous counts of sexually assaulting her”, and cruelty to her three children. The defendant is also charged with sexually assaulting his partner’s son and one count of raping him. The accused man has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Mr Costelloe said today about allegations of the defendant getting his partner’s children to spend hours tidying the kitchen and their bedrooms, “This is nothing to do with cleanliness or tidiness, this was a form of control you were enforcing over these children. It was punishment you were inflicting on them.”

The accused replied, “I did not control or punish them. I never put the kids to bed early as a punishment, ever.”

He said he would have liked a proper relationship with the children his ex-partner had before he and she had more children together but he said she kept telling him they were not his children and she did not want him reprimanding them.

As for cruelty, Mr Costelloe asked, “You never beat them, you never slapped them, you never punished them? And they are absolutely lying when they said that was something you did? You never called them names?”

He said he did not call them names and particularly hated the word, ‘bastard’, which he also denied calling any of the children.

“You did not call them f***ers, c**t or bitch?” Mr Costelloe asked.

He replied, “Definitely did not call them those things… I have said, ‘Don’t be doing the c**t.’”

Mr Costelloe said, “You were spoken to by Tusla on various occasions and you said, ‘I did not hit them. I called them f***er, bitch and c**t’.”

The accused responded to the allegation that he had already admitted (to Tusla) calling the children names and he said in the witness box, “I might have said, ‘Don’t be doing the bitch or don’t be doing the c**t’.”

He added, “I don’t deny what I said to Tusla but I am telling you the context in which things were said.”

He said he did not sexually assault his ex-partner’s son in the shower on the three alleged occasions of which complaint was made and he denied raping him in the boy’s bed. He also denied raping his ex-partner twice and sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions.

“She is lying about all the allegations of rape and sexual assault. The whole lot of what they are saying about me is lies.

“My biggest fear was being left without my children – that she would do to me what she did to her ex-husband – that was foremost in my mind.”

Mr Costelloe said the accused was taking the opportunity in the witness box to make all sorts of allegations for the first time on matters that were never put to the witnesses when they were being cross-examined.