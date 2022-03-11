Cork man said he'd 'cause havoc' if Gardaí didn't arrest him, court hears

A drunken man telephoned gardaí telling them he was going to cause havoc if they didn’t come and arrest him.

Judge Olann Kelleher enquired about difficulties that the man might have had to prompt this unusual call.

Shane Heaphy’s solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher said at Cork District Court said of the defendant, “He was having a lot of difficulties at that time but he is back on track now and he is back working now.”

Sergeant Pat Lyons said that on the night in question, gardaí received a call from Shane Heaphy of 30 Templeacre Avenue, Gurranabraher, Cork, on February 19.

“He was intoxicated and he said he was going to cause havoc if the gardaí did not attend at the scene. He wanted gardaí to come and arrest him.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said the charge brought against Heaphy of being intoxicated to such an extent that he was a danger to himself or others, as gardaí did go to the scene and arrest him.

The judge imposed a €200 fine on him.