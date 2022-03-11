Fri, 11 Mar, 2022 - 19:00

Cork man said he'd 'cause havoc' if Gardaí didn't arrest him, court hears

Judge Olann Kelleher said the charge brought against the man of being intoxicated to such an extent that he was a danger to himself or others, as gardaí did go to the scene and arrest him
Cork man said he'd 'cause havoc' if Gardaí didn't arrest him, court hears

Sergeant Pat Lyons said that on the night in question, gardaí received a call from Shane Heaphy of 30 Templeacre Avenue, Gurranabraher, Cork, on February 19.

Liam Heylin

A drunken man telephoned gardaí telling them he was going to cause havoc if they didn’t come and arrest him.

Judge Olann Kelleher enquired about difficulties that the man might have had to prompt this unusual call.

Shane Heaphy’s solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher said at Cork District Court said of the defendant, “He was having a lot of difficulties at that time but he is back on track now and he is back working now.” 

Sergeant Pat Lyons said that on the night in question, gardaí received a call from Shane Heaphy of 30 Templeacre Avenue, Gurranabraher, Cork, on February 19.

“He was intoxicated and he said he was going to cause havoc if the gardaí did not attend at the scene. He wanted gardaí to come and arrest him.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher said the charge brought against Heaphy of being intoxicated to such an extent that he was a danger to himself or others, as gardaí did go to the scene and arrest him. 

The judge imposed a €200 fine on him.

More in this section

'All aboard' Cork buskers at Kent Station raise vital funds for charity 'All aboard' Cork buskers at Kent Station raise vital funds for charity
Cork convoy diary: 'We get little children here on their own' Cork convoy diary: 'We get little children here on their own'
Rebel Roundup: Stay up to date with Cork's top news this week Rebel Roundup: Stay up to date with Cork's top news this week
#courtscork courtcourts
'The whole lot is lies,' Cork rape and child cruelty trial hears

'The whole lot is lies,' Cork rape and child cruelty trial hears

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more