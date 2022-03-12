Cork firm to offer language services to aid Ukrainian refugees

A CORK business, whose CEO was born in Ukraine, will offer free language expertise services to Ukrainian refugees.

Translit was founded in 2009 and has offices in Cork, Limerick, and Dublin. The language solutions provider specialises in translation, interpreting and localisation services.

This week, management made the decision to donate their interpreting technology to help with any multilingual meetings and events due to take place to aid Ukrainian refugees in Ireland.

The company has offered assistance to Irish Government bodies, NGOs, and various charities that are helping those fleeing the country.

Staff also wish to help any individuals who move to Cork and need support, such as with document translation.

“I have friends and family in Ukraine who are directly affected by this, and I am hearing their awful stories every day,” said Translit’s CEO, Alex Chernenko.

Mr Chernenko was born in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa, which has come under heavy fire from Russian forces.

“A woman who works with me, she has bombs exploding next to her and seven times a day she leaves her work desk and goes down to the bunker,” said Mr Chernenko.

Cork convoy diary: 'We get little children here on their own' https://t.co/XnTzXRQz7P — EchoLive.ie (@echolivecork) March 11, 2022

“I am talking to someone, and I can hear sirens in the background before they hang up. They come back two hours later after spending the time in the bunker.

“Ukraine is my home country and now I see cities there being destroyed, people who have lived there are having to flee and leave their homes because they don’t feel safe.

“I can’t understand it, but my team and I will do whatever we can to help.”

Mr Chernenko moved to Ireland in 2003 and said he knows how important it is to have access to language services in a new country.

“We are extending help to the refugees who cannot access the language services they need, and we will make our remote interpreting technology available to various government bodies and organisations,” said Mr Chernenko.

“A few years after I came to Ireland, we saw an influx of immigrants when the EU expanded. There was a huge lack of resources — Ireland was not ready. After working on the front line as an interpreter, I know what ways we can help.

“It’s important for individuals to get help fast because they are stressed, they are frustrated, and they need assistance.”