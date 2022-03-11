Cork convoy diary: 'We get little children here on their own'

“Of course we know Cork,” says Anna Urbas with a big smile. “I love Ireland, all Polish people love Ireland!”

Anna works for city hall in Tarnów, a city of 107,000 people in South-Eastern Poland, and she is helping to co-ordinate a makeshift reception centre for Ukrainian refugees arriving at Tarnów train station. Tarnów is a major station on the Lviv to Kraków rail line, and thousands of refugees pass through the station every day.

Felipe Pombinho and Chris O’Donovan, of Cork Humanitarian Aid Ireland, delivering aid at Tarnow Train Station in Poland. Picture: Donal O'Keeffe

“We are saying to people arriving here to please stay, because we are a small city, and we have good people here who want to take refugees in and treat them well,” she tells The Echo.

“They have an idea when they come to Tarnów that they must go on to Kraków or Warsaw or somewhere else because they are big cities and they think these places will have better resources, but this is not the case.

“Bigger cities are being overwhelmed with refugees, and some of the people who leave here for the bigger cities are coming back on the train because they cannot get help in the bigger cities sometimes,” she says.

Agnieszka, who jokes “I have no last name, I am just a volunteer”, agrees with Anna’s assessment. “It is getting worse every day in big cities for refugees, so more and more we are seeing people coming back because the big cities are overwhelmed. We get people who come back from Warsaw, from Kraków, from Czech Republic.

“Here we say to people come in, we will look after you, we have good people and we can welcome you in Tarnów,” she says, with pride.

“Every train brings 20 families of refugees,” Anna says. “Two weeks ago, they were all very prepared, they had their bags packed and a plan for where they were going. Now they come with a cell-phone and nothing else.

“We get little children here on their own and it breaks our hearts. We are all very emotionally tired, because we see so many people here in terrible condition.”

She says every person who arrives here is carefully documented, so their families will know later that they passed through here.

Two burly policemen, masked and bristling with weaponry and equipment, appear threatening at first glance, but appearances are deceptive, and soon both men are taking turns to crouch down and play “Boo” with a little toddler who ducks in and out of a forest of adult legs and laughs delightedly at the big men.

“We have kids, we have family,” one of the policemen tells The Echo gruffly.

“This is a very bad situation, but we are here to help.”

Viktor Bochko, another volunteer, says there is a strong sense in Tarnów of people wanting to do the right thing their Ukrainian neighbours, and he says many government employees who work with refugees are coming in after work and on their days off to help out.

“The train schedule changes constantly to accommodate so many people trying to get out of Ukraine, and we always have to be ready to change our plans quickly, so it is good we have extra people here to help.”

Left to right: David Varian, secretary, Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery (CCMPSAR), David Shine, chairman CCMPSAR, Kieran Coniry, Magda (volunteer). Chris O’Donovan, treasurer CCMPSAR, Agata (volunteer) and Dan Kerins. Front (crouching) Filipe Pombinho. Picture: Donal O'Keeffe

To Cork eyes, there’s a certain Penny Dinners vibe to what’s happening in Tarnów railway station at the moment. There are trestle tables along the corridor, containing trays of food and bottles of water for anyone who wants them, and as visitors arrive they are welcomed by smiling volunteers in hi-viz vests. “We get people dropping in sandwiches for people all the time,” Viktor says.

There is a room to one side which is stocked with toys, kids’ clothes, books, and colouring books. In another, half-empty, room, bags of nappies are piled against the wall, alongside pallets of water bottles.

Agata, a volunteer who helps keep an eye on stock levels, says the room fills up and empties over the course of the day as supplies arrive and depart.

Volunteers from Cork Humanitarian Aid Ireland, stopping over on their way to the Ukrainian border with five vans of humanitarian aid, drop off boxes of medical supplies, baby bottles, soothers, baby food, nappies, and food.

Agata says the Cork donation will help people as soon as they arrive in Poland, and she says it will do a lot of good for people who are in desperate need of help.

Agata, who used to live in Dublin, is unloading a box of non-perishables from Cork, when she finds a treasure beyond gold (blend). “Barry’s Tea!” she exclaims with a laugh.

“I will keep this for myself.”

We think she was joking. If she wasn’t, we wouldn’t begrudge her.