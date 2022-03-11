Fri, 11 Mar, 2022 - 12:25

Met Éireann issues weather warning for Cork with risk of 'hazardous conditions' 

The forecaster is warning that there will be a risk of floods and hazardous conditions tomorrow. 
Met Éireann issues weather warning for Cork with risk of 'hazardous conditions' 

The yellow rain warning will come into effect at 3pm tomorrow and will remain in place until 11.30pm on Saturday night. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Met Éireann has issued a weather warning for Cork, with heavy rain and strong winds expected on Saturday.

The yellow rain warning will come into effect at 3pm tomorrow and will remain in place until 11.30pm on Saturday night. 

The forecaster said that “heavy rain and strong winds will bring a risk of flooding and hazardous conditions” to counties in Munster as well as Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, and Galway.

A status yellow gale warning has also been issued for all coasts of Ireland and on the Irish Sea.

It will come into effect at noon tomorrow and will remain in place until Monday at 3am.

Read More

'It's a huge blow to the community': Iconic northside landmark in ruins

More in this section

'It's a huge blow to the community': Iconic northside landmark in ruins 'It's a huge blow to the community': Iconic northside landmark in ruins
WATCH: 'We are asking for Russia to stop the atrocities': Stand with Ukraine vigil takes place in Cork WATCH: 'We are asking for Russia to stop the atrocities': Stand with Ukraine vigil takes place in Cork
Witness appeal following burglary at East Cork business Witness appeal following burglary at East Cork business
Cork convoy diary: Team in touching distance of border 'working to get aid to people who need it most' 

Cork convoy diary: Team in touching distance of border 'working to get aid to people who need it most' 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more