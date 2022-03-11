Met Éireann issues weather warning for Cork with risk of 'hazardous conditions' 

Met Éireann has issued a weather warning for Cork, with heavy rain and strong winds expected on Saturday.

The yellow rain warning will come into effect at 3pm tomorrow and will remain in place until 11.30pm on Saturday night.

The forecaster said that “heavy rain and strong winds will bring a risk of flooding and hazardous conditions” to counties in Munster as well as Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, and Galway.

A status yellow gale warning has also been issued for all coasts of Ireland and on the Irish Sea.

It will come into effect at noon tomorrow and will remain in place until Monday at 3am.