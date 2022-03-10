Witness appeal following burglary at East Cork business

Cork gardaí are on appealing for information following a burglary of a business premises in East Cork.

The crime was committed at a property on the Mill Road in Youghal last Tuesday, March 8.

A statement from Gardaí stated the incident took place at approximately 1.15am when two people gained access to the property.

A significant quantity of cigarettes and a number of mobile phones were then stolen from the location. The two suspects later fled the scene on foot via nearby fields.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information or who was in the Mill Road area of Youghal between 1am - 1.25am to contact them.

The force is, in particular, looking for any road users who may have dash cam or video footage.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Youghal Garda Station on 024 92200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Gardaí said no arrests have yet been made and investigations are ongoing.