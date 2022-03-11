Call for funding to regenerate Blackpool and Mayfield

A CORK TD is calling on the Government to fund plans for the regeneration of the Blackpool and Mayfield communities in Cork.

Cork North Central TD Thomas Gould has made the calls in the Dáil at various points over the past few months, asking Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to walk through the areas with him on his next visit to Cork.

Mr Gould told The Echo that he was disappointed that Blackpool had been turned down for the Government’s Town Central First funding.

“I was told that Blackpool is so close to Cork City it doesn’t qualify but our argument is that Blackpool is not city centre,” Mr Gould said.

“A number of years ago when I was a Cork City Councillor I put in a motion calling for a regeneration plan to be put forward for Blackpool. At the time they didn’t have the resources to put the plan together, but the council accepted the need for it.

“I raised it with officials again last summer and with the Minister for the Environment and the Department of Housing and I raised it in the Dáil again this week.

“It’s disappointing. All I’m hearing is that there’s money everywhere and then when we go looking for projects for Cork North Central, we don’t qualify.

“There was €405 million announced for Cork over the summer for the regeneration of the Docklands, Grand Parade, Bishop Lucey Park, and other areas but there was not one euro spent on the northside. We always seem to get the crumbs.” Mr Gould has urged Cork City Council to make applications for funding for the area.

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT

“There’s a huge amount of housing development going on in Blackpool, which is welcome, but there’s no plan to tie all it in with the community, ” Mr Gould said.

“You can put up these new buildings but they’re still looking out at derelict, boarded up properties. It’s about quality of life and having a nice, safe space.

“There’s a chance here to make these areas that people want to live in again.”

Cork City Council said they engage regularly with national funding agencies.

“Cork City Council’s draft City Development Plan 2022-2028 contains an objective to regenerate the Blackpool/Kilbarry area of the city,” the council said.

“Furthermore, it also sets out locations for two regional parks on the northside of the city and earmarks a significant proportion of lands on the northside for employment and housing.

“Work is also progressing on the Northern Distributor Road project which will support public transport provision and enable development.”