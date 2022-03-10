National Space Centre lights up in support of Cork convoy to Ukrainian border 

The National Space Centre (NSC) in East Cork has been illuminated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag in a show of support for the humanitarian convoy organised by local volunteers from Cork Penny Dinners and Cork Missing Persons Search and Rescue (CCMPSAR) which is currently en route to the border between Poland and Ukraine.

NSC CEO Rory Fitzpatrick said that they were contacted by CCMPSAR’s Kieran Coniry as plans were being put together for the humanitarian mission transporting 13 tonnes of medical supplies and provisions to refugees fleeing Ukraine.

The NSC, which is the home for Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite broadband ground stations in Ireland, is providing some support to the convoy- a small Starlink satellite dish is travelling with the team to provide emergency backup communications.

“We were more than happy to support the transport team with a donation towards fuel as well as with communication support. We are grateful to Starlink for working with us to facilitate that,” said Mr Fitzpatrick.

Operations Manager Mark Gibney added: "We commend them for this initiative and wish them a safe journey."

The group, which left Cork on Tuesday, is now in Germany and is on schedule to reach Poland by Friday.

Catriona Twomey of Cork Penny Dinners said the support which the convoy has received has been overwhelming.

"Every light that shines is a beacon of hope to everyone who is struggling to get to safety in Ukraine, and it means a lot to us on the convoy that people back home are thinking of us. The support we have received is overwhelming, and hopefully we will be able to bring that light to those who need it most. "