Fri, 11 Mar, 2022 - 07:00

Growing Cork club secures funding to help it cater for rapid growth in membership

The club is one of a number of organisations from around the country to share in €130,000 funding from Valero. 
Mary Corcoran

Cork’s Rockbán Ladies Football and Camogie Club is to receive €5,000 in funding under this year’s Texaco Support for Sport initiative hosted and organised by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand.

Founded in 1997, the Rockbán Club is a dual ladies Gaelic football and camogie club with members from the villages of Whitechurch, Carraig Na Bhfear and Rathpeacon.

The club has more than 300 members and is currently fielding teams ranging in age from under-6 up to adult level.

The €5,000 award made to it under the Texaco Support for Sport initiative will help the club to cater for its rapid growth in membership by funding the purchase of new goals, ball catcher nets, fencing and other necessary equipment for its new pitch.

Nationally, a fund of €130,000 was made available by Valero for distribution in equal amounts of €5,000 to a successful applicant in each county.

Overseeing the judging process was Texaco Support for Sport ambassador, former Irish rugby international and well-known broadcaster, Donncha O’Callaghan.

He described Rockbán as “a growing club with a great passion for football and camogie”.

James Twohig, Director of Ireland Operations, Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, congratulated Rockbán saying, “Special to us, and the purpose for which our Texaco Support for Sport initiative was introduced, is the opportunity it presents to ease the financial pressure on members by providing new and additional funding so often required to help clubs achieve their objectives and play a pivotal and positive role in their communities”.

