Thu, 10 Mar, 2022 - 13:35

Covid-19: Walk-in vaccine clinics for children and adults taking place in Cork over coming days 

Self-scheduled appointments are also available for children and adults for Covid-19 vaccinations in West Cork and North Main Street, Cork City.
Niamh Sheehan from Whitechurch pictured at the vaccination centre on North Main Street earlier this year. A number of walk-in vaccine clinics will take place at the centre over the coming days. 

Mary Corcoran

A number of walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinics for children will take place in Cork over the coming days.

Cork Kerry Community Health Care has also announced that self-scheduled appointments are also available for booking on hse.ie for Covid-19 vaccinations in West Cork and North Main Street, Cork City.

In Cork City, walk-in vaccine clinics are open for 5-11 year olds on Friday, March 11 from 8am to 5.30pm and on Saturday, March 12 from 8am to 5.30pm for first and second Covid-19 vaccination doses.

Walk-in clinics for people 12 years and older will take place today until 5.30pm and on Sunday, March 13 from 8am to 5.30pm for first and second vaccination doses and for booster vaccinations. 12-15 year olds must be accompanied by a parent/guardian Appointments are available to book over the next few days as follows:

On Friday, March 11 from 8am to 5.30pm and Saturday, March 12 from 8am to 5.30pm for children aged 5-11 for first and second vaccination doses.

Today until 5.30pm and Sunday, March 13 from 8am to 5.30pm for people aged 12 and older for first and second vaccination doses and for booster vaccinations.

12-15 year olds must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

In West Cork, walk-in clinics are open for 5-11 year olds at the Bantry Vaccination Centre in the Bantry Primary Care Centre on Saturday, March 12 from 9am to 12 noon for first and second vaccination doses.

Appointments are available to book at the following times:

On Friday, March 11 from 9am to 4pm and on Saturday, March 12 from 1.30pm to 4pm for people aged 12 and older for first and second vaccination doses and for booster vaccinations.

Children aged 12-15 years old must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

Appointments can be booked for Saturday, March 12 from 9am to 12 noon for children aged 5-11 for first and second vaccination doses.

People can book appointments at vaccination centres at hse.ie

