Garda abused as a 'f***ing rat bastard' when called to incident in Cork suburb 

A garda was verbally abused as “a rat bastard” and other insulting terms when he went to deal with a disturbance in Knocknaheeny.

Now at Cork District Court 35-year-old Ian Locklear of Killala Gardens, Knocknaheeny, Cork, has been jailed for eight weeks after he pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour during the incident last December.

Garda description of incident

Sergeant John Kelleher said gardaí were called to deal with an incident at Killala Gardens where they found the defendant shouting at a woman.

He was shouting at her, “What the f*** did you call the guards for?” Locklear then turned to the gardaí and asked them, “What the f*** do ye want?”

Sgt Kelleher said the accused had a glass bottle in his hand during this.

He was arrested and called the arresting guard “a handicapped and f***ing rat bastard.”

On hearing this evidence, Judge John King remarked,

“He was covering himself in glory.”

In an earlier incident, he was caught driving without insurance at Harbour View Road, Cork, on July 24 2020.

Sgt Kelleher said Locklear had eleven previous convictions for driving without insurance, ten for having drugs for his own use and six for engaging in threatening behaviour.

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, agreed, “It is a dreadfully bad record – for driving in particular. He accepts he is in jeopardy in relation to custody.”

Judge John King said, “He is in jeopardy of custody.”

For his threatening behaviour to gardaí and to the woman at the scene of the incident in December, the judge imposed a sentence of eight weeks.

The judge said that he was concerned about the number of convictions the accused had under the Road Traffic Act, particularly the counts of driving without insurance.

Judge King said he would impose a six-month sentence on the latest no insurance charge but suspend it from when the accused completes the eight-week sentence for threatening behaviour.