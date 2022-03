A teenager reported missing from Cork in recent weeks has been found safe and well.

Gardaí has previously sought information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old Johnny Foley who was missing from the Spur Hill area of Togher since Thursday, February 24.

However, in a statement this morning they issued an update: "Johnny Foley has been located safe and well. No further media action is required. Thank you for your assistance."