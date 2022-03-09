Queries about sex life shocked rape accused, Cork court hears

A CORKMAN accused of raping his then partner refused to answer questions about his sex life with her, saying it was personal. “I am in shock by you asking,” he said, according to memos of garda interviews about allegations of raping and sexually assaulting his then partner.

The 56-year-old was questioned about his life with the complainant before they separated. He was asked: “How often would you have had sexual relations?”

He replied: “I am not going to answer that. I would consider that a personal question.”

Asked if he would you describe the relationship as a warm loving one, he said: “Yes and no.”

When details of his ex-partner’s allegations of rape and sexual assault were put to him, he replied: “I deny all these complaints. This is not the first time accusations and false allegations have been levelled at me.”

He said the complainant made the allegations when she was looking for a safety order or a barring order in court but she did not continue with it and the application was withdrawn.

When details of one of the rape complaints were put to him, he replied: “As I said already I completely deny these complaints of [name]. This did not happen. I especially deny it. It is a shock she is even saying this today.”

A garda presented a photograph to the defendant, allegedly showing bruising to his ex-partner. Asked about this, the defendant said, “I have nothing to say to it. I did not do that. I never did anything wrong to [name].”

Details of a second alleged rape were put to him, including the allegation that she jumped out of the bed saying: “What the fuck are you doing to me?”

He replied: “I deny this complaint occurred. This never occurred. I deny this completely.”

In the course of the garda interviews, he was asked about allegations of cruelty, including making her children do large amounts of work cleaning and tidying.

The trial continues at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork before Mr Justice Michael McGrath. The accused man faces a total of 59 charges.