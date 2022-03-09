Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 10:40

Cork weather: Risk of localised flooding as Status Yellow rain warning remains in effect

A Status Yellow rain warning for Cork and eight other counties, which came into effect at 11pm last night, is to remain in place until 7pm this evening.
Met Éireann has advised that heavy rainfall this morning may lead to localised flooding. Picture: Larry Cummins

Amy Nolan

Met Éireann has advised that heavy rainfall this morning may lead to localised flooding.

In the warning, issued yesterday, Met Éireann said heavy falls of rain, falling as sleet or snow in places for a time, would lead to localised flooding and poor driving conditions.

Whilst the warning is set to remain in place until this evening, the rain may clear before this in Munster.

The national weather forecaster has said drier and brighter weather will spread from the west across the region through the morning and afternoon as winds ease.

Highest temperatures today will be between 5 and 8 degrees, dropping back to below freezing or just slightly above later tonight.

Met Éireann has warned of widespread frost and some icy stretches, with mist and fog also likely.

Any frost, ice and fog will clear tomorrow morning, leaving a largely dry and bright day with sunny spells developing.

However, cloud will build from the Atlantic later in the morning and through the afternoon.

It will also turn breezier as light to moderate southerly winds increase fresh to strong through the morning and afternoon.

Highest temperatures will be around 8 to 10 degrees.

The national outlook for the remainder of the week states that conditions are expected to be generally unsettled.

