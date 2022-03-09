Gardaí investigating assault at residence in Cork city appeal for witnesses

Gardaí investigating an assault that occurred at a residence on Connolly road, Ballyphehane last Friday, March 4, at approximately 8:20pm are appealing for witnesses.

Three men, one in his 40s and two in their 30s, were injured during the incident. The man in his 40s and one of those in his 30s were taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for their injuries. The third man did not require hospital treatment for his injuries.

A man in his 30s was arrested in relation to this incident and appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Cork on Sunday March 6.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are also appealing to anyone who was in the Ballyphehane, Togher and Bandon Road areas of Cork City, between 8:00pm – 9:30pm on the 4th March, with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridewell Garda Station on 021 494 3330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station