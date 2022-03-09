Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 08:54

Man told it's last time being fined for drug offence by judge at Cork court

A young man pleaded guilty to having cannabis for his own use and when the judge was told that the offence dated back to 2019, he asked what would happen if he directed the accused to have urinalysis done there and then. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A young man pleaded guilty to having cannabis for his own use and when the judge was told that the offence dated back to 2019, he asked what would happen if he directed the accused to have urinalysis done there and then.

Judge John King asked this question when 23-year-old Rioghan Ivers of Hillcrest, Blarney Road, Cork, came before Cork District Court on a plea of guilty to having the drugs for his own use in 2019.

“I wonder if I told him to go away and do urinalysis today would it come back clear?” Judge King asked.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, consulted briefly with the accused man on this issue. Mr Buttimer then said to Judge King, “He would not take that chance.” The solicitor added in relation to the defendant, “He is now on notice.” 

Sergeant John Kelleher said at Cork District Court that Rioghan Ivers of Hillcrest, Blarney Road, Cork, was stopped to be searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act on August 19 2019 as gardaí deemed that he was acting suspiciously on that occasion.

However, as they approached him for the purpose of a search he attempted to run away. As he did so he discarded a small item in his possession, Sgt Kelleher said.

The item was recovered by gardaí and found to contain a small amount of cannabis for his own use. Now he has pleaded guilty to this offence. He had two similar previous convictions.

When Mr Buttimer said the latest offence dated back to 2019, Judge King suggested the urinalysis – an offer declined by the defence.

Judge King said he would dispose of the matter by way of a €400 fine. However, he warned the accused, “This is the last time he will be getting a fine for a drug offence.”

