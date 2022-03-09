Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 08:37

Cork students take next step after BT Young Scientist Exhibition

A total of 30 students from eight counties, including Aditya Joshi and Aditya Kumar, the winners of this year’s BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2022, are taking part in the four-day event.
Pictured are the Cork students participating in the annual BT Young Scientist Business Bootcamp: Lydia Kelleher, St Mary's Secondary School Mallow, Hannah Walsh, Colaiste Treasa Kanturk, Harry O’Connor, Cork Educate Together, Sophie Creedon, St Mary's Secondary School Mallow and Isabelle Linehan, Kinsale Community School. Photo: Fennell Photography

John Bohane

FIVE Cork secondary school students are participating in the annual BT Young Scientist Business Bootcamp this week.

The bootcamp, which runs until tomorrow at UCD, has established a reputation for nurturing many of Ireland’s young entrepreneurs.

The Cork secondary school students taking part in this year’s event include Lydia Kelleher, 16, St Mary’s Secondary School, Mallow; Hannah Walsh, 17, Coláiste Treasa, Kanturk; Harry O’Connor, 16, Cork Educate Together; Sophie Creedon, 16, St Mary’s Secondary School, Mallow; and Isabella Linehan, 17, Kinsale Community School.

The BT Young Scientist Business Bootcamp was established in 2010 by BT and is delivered in partnership with Nova UCD to give students the commercialisation skills they need to develop their BT Young Scientist & Technology project ideas into viable business ventures.

A total of 30 students from eight counties, including Aditya Joshi and Aditya Kumar, the winners of this year’s BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2022, are taking part in the four-day event in the hopes of claiming the highly coveted titles of “best group” and “best individual”.

All those taking part in the bootcamp this year were participants in the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition, which was held virtually in January. The bootcamp participants were selected from the pool of prize winners that were shortlisted from special awards, category winners, and top-four award recipients.

The students will be working throughout the week on six projects, selected by the judges from the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2022.

A member of the original project team will work with four other bootcamp students on their project, and they will develop the idea further based on the workshops they take part in throughout the week.

The students will experience first hand the world of technology, commercialisation, business propositions, and entrepreneurship, with the culmination of the four-day programme seeing the students pitching their ideas to an expert panel of judges.

Cork youth worker says engineering is for everyone

