Potential for new greenway connecting Cork and Waterford being explored

CORK County Council is joining up with Waterford City and County Council to examine the feasibility of a new greenway linking the two counties.

The potential walking and cycling route would be developed along a 77km stretch of countryside adjacent to the River Blackwater using viaduct crossings at key landmark locations.

The route currently under consideration would run from Mallow through Fermoy and into Dungarvan, where it could connect with the popular Waterford Greenway.

“This project, should it come to pass, would provide a wonderful opportunity to create a vibrant tourist attraction in the north of the county, which in turn could feed into the tremendous success that is the Waterford Greenway,” said Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Gillian Coughlan.

“Since the pandemic struck, everyone truly appreciates the benefits of being outdoors, and it is incumbent upon us to explore every opportunity to create new and compelling reasons to explore our wonderful county.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, added: “This is an opportunity to develop a strategic, sustainable and captivating Greenway that links the beautiful countryside at the heart of Munster to the scenic coast of Waterford and beyond.”

Funding of over €361,000 has been awarded to the councils by the Department of Transport to complete the feasibility project.

Meanwhile, further funding has been allocated to assess the feasibility of a number of other greenways within Cork County.

The greenways would follow routes from Cork City to West Cork, as well the ‘Lee to Sea’ route from Inniscarra to Crosshaven first proposed by Cork Cycling Campaign.

Cork County Council said that Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) had allocated €200,000 for feasibility studies into developing a greenway from Cork to Schull and a greenway from Cork to Kinsale along parts of disused railway corridors.