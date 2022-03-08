Cork schools helping leaf the planet in a much better place

EIGHT hundred native trees are coming to Cork thanks to a collboration between four Cork schools, Cully & Sully and LEAF Ireland.

The trees will be planted in four new Na Coillte Beaga (little woodlands) at four schools: Midleton College, Rockboro Primary, Scoil Realt na Mara, Ballycotton, and St. John the Baptist, Midleton.

An Choill Bheag is a long-term educational programme, an initiative of LEAF Ireland and the environmental education unit of An Taisce. The little woodlands provide schools with an outdoor living classroom, a place where staff and students can connect with biodiversity.

The An Choill Bheag initiative aims to increase student’s awareness of the many benefits of woodlands and provides a broad understanding of how woodlands play a significant role in our lives and future. Students also learn the necessary skills to maintain, monitor and study these ecosystems.

“Woodlands and forests are critical habitats for the health of our planet,” Rachel Geary from LEAF Ireland said.

“Not only is it important that we educate students about the importance of these habitats, we need to create new habitats for people and wildlife and ensure students have the skills to protect and maintain them after we have completed the projects.

“The students on these four projects are very enthusiastic and are really embracing the whole process.”

Sarah O' Connor and Luna Chantoiseau McCarthy student of Scoil Realt na Mara Ballycotton, Co Cork pictured planting trees as part of 800 native trees being planted by Cork Schools/Four Little Woodlands Being Planted in Schools Across Cork, Cully and Sully and LEAF Ireland are planting four new Na Coillte Beaga (little woodlands) in schools throughout County Cork. Picture Clare Keogh

The four schools are also working on the Green Schools programme. The aim is to create small, dense native woodland habitats for biodiversity and an educational and recreational resource for the whole school community to enjoy. All four projects are being funded by Cully & Sully.

“When we heard about this initiative, we were so excited to get involved,” Cullen Allen, of Cully & Sully said.

“The schools chosen for this round are close to our homes and across the road from our office. Educating children and teenagers about woodland habitats and biodiversity is important in the world we live in today. Getting students participating in this programme is not only good for their school and locality but also good for their minds and lots of fun!”

All 800 trees will be planted by the end of March.