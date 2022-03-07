Teen accused of Carrigaline assault set for trial

A BOOK of evidence was served on a teenager accused of assault causing harm to a young man at Main Street in Carrigaline last June.

Sergeant John Kelleher confirmed that a book of evidence had been served on the accused, Anthony Stevens, at Cork District Court.

Judge John King then sent the case forward to the first day of the county sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court on April 26.

The original bail required him to sign on every day at his local Garda station. That bail has now been changed to signing on three times a week instead.

Garda Joseph Crowley originally charged Mr Stevens, aged 18, of 24 Boyne Crescent, Mayfield, Cork, with a count of assault causing harm on June 24.

The accused made no reply when arrested, charged, and cautioned.

Other bail conditions require the teenager to be at his home from 11pm-6am every night and have no contact with the injured party, directly or indirectly.

“We don’t want him posting anything on social media,” Sgt Pat Lyons said when the case first came before the court.