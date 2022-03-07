Son remanded in custody by Cork court after threats to his mother

A WOMAN has spoken of feeling like a prisoner in her own home when her 26-year-old son takes drugs and now he has been remanded in custody for a fortnight.

The young man appeared by video link from prison where he spoke tearfully to his mother as she was sworn in to give evidence at Cork District Court.

“Mam, I love you to bits — you know it is the drink and drugs.”

Judge John King asked the defendant’s mother how she felt as a result of her son’s breach of a safety order on March 5.

“I feel I am a prisoner in my own home. I am so afraid of [son’s name] when he is taking drugs. He knows I love him,” she said.

The defendant who appeared to be highly emotional, said by video link, “I am so sorry.” He pleaded guilty to breaching the safety order, putting his mother in fear.

Sergeant John Kelleher said: “Gardaí were called to a domestic dispute on Saturday morning, March 5. The holder of the safety order said her son became threatening to her at 9am. on March 5. He threatened to box the head off her, threatened to burn the house down and said he had a knife if anyone came near him.

“He shouted at his mother in the course of arrest.”

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said: “He is 26 years old. He was allowed to return home by his mother and father. His mother got a safety order in October 2020. For a considerable period he caused no difficulty.

“His significant addiction is alcohol and some drug addiction to a lesser degree. He secured employment recently. His efforts fell down three weeks ago when he went on a holiday… and resumed drinking when he came back.

“He is devoted to her when he is sober and she to him. But that sequence of events broke the deal between himself and his mother.

“He was deranged on Saturday. He cannot even remember what happened on Saturday. He comes around on Sunday and he realises he caused this disaster. He is asking for bail to get out and get into rehabilitation. He feels he has left everyone down and he is totally distressed, feeling guilty and anger at himself.

“When he is sober and clean he is a pleasant individual. He is a different human being entirely.

“When he presents as he did on Saturday no one can tolerate him, least of all his mother.”

Judge John King said the easiest thing to do would be to jail the accused but he said he would prefer to get a probation report to see what could be done to ensure the accused does not commit similar offences in the future and the judge remanded the young man in custody for a fortnight for that purpose. The accused thanked the judge for taking that approach.