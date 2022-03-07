Cork nature organisation hosting talk on 'big cat' Lynx

Cork organisation, Cork Nature Network is celebrating the first World Rewilding Day with a talk on the reintroduction of the lynx in the Iberian Peninsula.

Cork Nature Network is a charitable organisation that aims to benefit the community of Cork by promoting and encouraging the conservation of local wildlife and flora in Cork City and County, by educating and increasing the awareness of the need for conservation.

The talk presents an amazing story of how the Iberian lynx numbers increased from less than one hundred to more than 1,000 in the span of twenty years.

The Iberian lynx had been verging towards extinction since the 1900s. However, the species was reintroduced in 2015 after a programme of captive breeding and reintroduction into the wild.

The CNN talk will explore the return of a species back to its environment, through the efforts of remarkable conservationists.

Guest speaker and renowned Ecologist, Pedro Bernardo Marques Silva Rodrigues Sarmento, will be present at the event to discuss his involvement with the reintroduction of the Iberian Lynx into Portugal.

Pedro is a wildlife biologist with a PhD in ecology, with more than 25 years of experience. Currently responsible for the field work on the Portuguese’s Iberian lynx reintroduction project. He has also been collaborating with other conservation projects, mostly with carnivores in South America and Africa, with more than 30 scientific papers. His work with the Iberian lynx started in 1994.

His presentation will focus on the topics of conservation and reintroduction of the species into the country over the last thirty years.

This free event will take place on Zoom on March 20 at 7pm.

Register for this free online event here.