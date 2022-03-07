Ukrainian solidarity street art draws a crowd

“A nice thing to do” is how café owner Dermot O’Sullivan has described the Ukrainian solidarity artwork that was stenciled onto the side of his establishment.

Owner of Greenwich Café on Caroline Street, where Idaho Café used to be, worked with local artist Kevin O’Brien to create the artwork that has connected with Cork’s community.

Dermot said since the artwork was completed, he has seen reams of people taking pictures of the work, and beside the work, outside his café.

Solidarity stencil with Ukraine on Greenwich Cafe, Caroline Street.

“It is clearly resonating with the city, people are stopping and taking pictures, they are really connecting with it.”

Mr O’Sullivan said it was interesting to see so many people taking the time to visit Caroline Street to see the artwork.

“It’s not a busy street, it’s not Patrick Street, so that’s interesting.”

Dermot said the stencil came about when Kevin O’Brien was looking for a place to do something and Dermot wanted to cover some graffiti that had been drawn in recent days.

“I had this idea of a love heart shape with the Ukrainian flag inside and then Kevin came up with the design.”

Greenwich Café, which opened at the end of January, has been doing well since opening with Dermot describing the business venture as "very busy."

“The Cork community has shown us great support, it’s great to see the place coming into its own.”