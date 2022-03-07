UK singer announces Live at the Marquee gig

Tom Jones is the latest artist to confirm a night’s performance at Live at the Marquee this summer.

The Welsh singer will be playing at the iconic Cork venue on Saturday, June 11.

Sir Tom will also be playing Live At Botanic Gardens in Belfast on Sunday 12 June.

For over 50 years, Tom Jones has sustained his popularity as a live performer and recording artist.

Having recently celebrated a landmark eightieth birthday, he has garnered the best reviews of his career for his most recent albums Long Lost Suitcase, Spirit In The Room, Praise & Blame and his latest Number one release Surrounded By Time, which was recorded in his native Wales for the very first time

Tickets to see Sir Tom in person here in Cork, go on sale Friday 11 March at 9am on Ticketmaster.ie.