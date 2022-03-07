Yellow weather warning for Cork

Wind, rain and gale coast warnings have been issued for Cork from Tuesday morning.

The Status Yellow warning for wind and rain comes into effect from 4am Tuesday until 3pm Tuesday with the Gale warning for the coastline in place from midnight on Tuesday to 6pm that day.

Met Eireann is predicting strong to near gale force and gusty southeast to south winds on Tuesday morning and afternoon.

The Irish Meteorological service said these winds will be accompanied by heavy rain clearing to squally showers through the afternoon, with hazardous driving conditions and localised flooding possible.

Along the coast, Met Eireann said south to southeast winds will reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9 on all Irish coasts and on the Irish Sea.

Wednesday will continue to be wet and windy with some sleet. Temperatures are likely to be between 5 – 9 degrees.

The weather is to remain unsettled, wet and cold into the weekend, with temperatures remaining below 10 degrees.