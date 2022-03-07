Mon, 07 Mar, 2022 - 08:10

New outdoor area a hit with kids in Cork preschool

The owner of Sunday’s Well Montessori, Niamh Cotter, said the children at the facility on Blarney Street love the new area, which gives the school valuable extra space.
Emilia and Anna playing farm at the Sunday's Well Montessori preschool on Blarney Street, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

John Bohane

A NEW outdoor area which was recently completed at Sunday’s Well Montessori has proved a huge success with the children and their parents.

The owner of Sunday’s Well Montessori, Niamh Cotter, said the children at the facility on Blarney Street love the new area, which gives the school valuable extra space.

“The outdoor space was badly needed, and it will help create an outdoor classroom, which is brilliant,” she said. “I had been saving money for the project for the past two years and we finally got permission to do it.

“It only took a week to complete as it is a small area. The children are already constantly using it all day long, which is amazing.”

The manager of the Montessori said the feedback from both the children and the parents so far has been very positive.

“I am thrilled with the completed finish. The kids and the parents are loving it. The feedback has been very strong and positive. The children are just delighted with it. Onwards and upwards now for Sunday’s Well Montessori.”

Twenty-eight children currently attend the Sunday’s Well Montessori, which has two staff members, and receives strong support from the local area.

“There is a brilliant community spirit in the area,” Ms Cotter said. “We have great co-operation with the parents and the families.

“Communication with the primary school next door, Blarney Street CBS, is fantastic. The majority of children here transfer over to Blarney Street CBS and we have a lot of siblings who go to both which is very convenient.

“I offer the free pre-school year and I run a morning and afternoon class, which are two separate classes from Monday to Friday. We are currently operating at full capacity, and we have a waiting list, which is brilliant,” she added.

Ms Cotter, who took over the Sunday’s Well Montessori in 2018, said she loves seeing the kids develop during their time in the Montessori.

“It is great to see the kids develop. It is a vocation. You must have a passion for this job, and I certainly do. We are a small little setting, but we are a family.”

