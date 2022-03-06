Sun, 06 Mar, 2022 - 22:06

Cork's newest councillor hopes to revitalise her area 

Caroline Cronin O'Driscoll from Ballydehob will be replacing Fine Gael Councillor, Katie Murphy who previously served the area.
Cork's newest councillor hopes to revitalise her area 

Caroline Cronin O'Driscoll from Ballydehob will be replacing Fine Gael Councillor, Katie Murphy who previously served the area.

Sarah Horgan

The Bantry-West Cork area's newest councillor said she hopes to revitalise her area and party as she listed accessible housing among her top priorities.

Caroline Cronin O'Driscoll from Ballydehob will be replacing Fine Gael Councillor, Katie Murphy who previously served the area.

Ms Cronin O'Driscoll is already well-known in the locality running a fish and chip trailer with the help of her fisherman husband Sean and their daughters.

The mum-of-three said she enjoys the sociable element of running a business.

"I love what I do as I get to meet my customers and serve them something I’m so proud of,” she said.

“I am passionate about my community and I care about everybody living in it. I have always loved helping people both young and old, no matter how big or small the problem is, I’m always willing to help.”

The entrepreneur described what she feels will set her apart in politics.

"I intend to be a strong, effective and a hard-working voice in dealing with the issues that matter to everyone in this area. My intention is to work hard on the need for social housing, serviced sites and affordable housing schemes.” 

 Caroline explained why she is so passionate about housing.

"Housing really is my priority, having been there myself trying to start out with a young family 20 years ago.

"Myself and Sean struck gold the day we got a letter form Dáil Éireann written by the late & great Paddy Sheehan (former TD) congratulating us on being awarded a serviced site in Schull where we built our happy home with the help of my brothers and we’ve been there ever since.

"I would love to see this happening in every town and every village of the three peninsulas to help young families in the area get on the property ladder, and have security for their future."

She promised to do her constituency proud adding: "I want to go forward on a positive note and represent Fine Gael to the very best of my ability. I can guarantee I will listen to all issues brought to my attention and do everything I can to help. I’m new to Fine Gael, I’m young and I have good ideas on how to revitalise both the area and the party."

Read More

Irish farmers will ‘step up’ to challenge of growing more grain, says minister

More in this section

Special celebration in Cork cathedral for 13 adults preparing for baptism, confirmation and eucharist Special celebration in Cork cathedral for 13 adults preparing for baptism, confirmation and eucharist
Two men charged with burgling a house appear in Cork court  Two men charged with burgling a house appear in Cork court 
'The response has been mind-blowing': Cork students collect more than 30 pallets of supplies for people in Ukraine 'The response has been mind-blowing': Cork students collect more than 30 pallets of supplies for people in Ukraine
cork politicswest cork
Irish farmers will ‘step up’ to challenge of growing more grain, says minister

Irish farmers will ‘step up’ to challenge of growing more grain, says minister

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more