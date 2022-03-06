Cork's newest councillor hopes to revitalise her area 

The Bantry-West Cork area's newest councillor said she hopes to revitalise her area and party as she listed accessible housing among her top priorities.

Caroline Cronin O'Driscoll from Ballydehob will be replacing Fine Gael Councillor, Katie Murphy who previously served the area.

Ms Cronin O'Driscoll is already well-known in the locality running a fish and chip trailer with the help of her fisherman husband Sean and their daughters.

The mum-of-three said she enjoys the sociable element of running a business.

"I love what I do as I get to meet my customers and serve them something I’m so proud of,” she said.

“I am passionate about my community and I care about everybody living in it. I have always loved helping people both young and old, no matter how big or small the problem is, I’m always willing to help.”

The entrepreneur described what she feels will set her apart in politics.

"I intend to be a strong, effective and a hard-working voice in dealing with the issues that matter to everyone in this area. My intention is to work hard on the need for social housing, serviced sites and affordable housing schemes.”

Caroline explained why she is so passionate about housing.

"Housing really is my priority, having been there myself trying to start out with a young family 20 years ago.

"Myself and Sean struck gold the day we got a letter form Dáil Éireann written by the late & great Paddy Sheehan (former TD) congratulating us on being awarded a serviced site in Schull where we built our happy home with the help of my brothers and we’ve been there ever since.

"I would love to see this happening in every town and every village of the three peninsulas to help young families in the area get on the property ladder, and have security for their future."

She promised to do her constituency proud adding: "I want to go forward on a positive note and represent Fine Gael to the very best of my ability. I can guarantee I will listen to all issues brought to my attention and do everything I can to help. I’m new to Fine Gael, I’m young and I have good ideas on how to revitalise both the area and the party."