'It has been a great success story': Vaccination centre at Cork's City Hall closes its doors 

THERE were bitter-sweet scenes among friends and colleagues as the Cork City Hall Vaccination Centre closed its doors for the last time yesterday.

Frontline workers administered their final vaccinations at the centre with a heavy heart on Sunday, as Cork celebrated yet another milestone in the war against Covid-19.

More than 290,000 vaccinations were administered at the City Hall centre since it first opened last April. The service will now be relocated to the North Main Street vaccination centre.

Medic Sheila O’Sullivan spoke of how the centre provided not only protection but comfort to people during an excruciatingly difficult time.

Siobhán O'Sullivan, administrative lead, (centre at the front) and some of the administration staff and members of the defence forces on the last day of the vaccination centre at City Hall, Cork.

“I can remember meeting a man who lived alone in the countryside,” she said. “He told me that I was the first person he had experienced a face-to-face conversation with in an entire year. It brought to light the fear and isolation that a lot of people went through. It’s hard to believe that so many of the older population before this were mobile and meeting friends, only to be seriously impacted by the pandemic and unable to leave their homes.”

She urged people to look out for others still suffering during the pandemic.

“We don’t yet know the full outcome of all this. There are people who are still afraid to leave their homes because of the fear that’s been ingrained in them for two years. There are people who are not able to leave their houses even today. Hardship has affected every age group, some of which we haven’t seen the full extent of yet,” she said.

Many lauded retired workers who had returned to the frontline.

Nurse vaccinator Angela O’Brien, who previously worked in the Mercy University Hospital, was among them. She described her admiration for the people she treated.

“Some were immunocompromised and had been cocooning for so long,” Ms O’Brien said. “Even some who have received the vaccines are still staying home because they are so nervous. This is a particularly anxious time for them now that the masks are no longer required in shops and other settings.”

'The pandemic has changed me'

Ms O’Brien said the pandemic had a profound effect on her and colleagues.

“I never in a million years thought I would have been in this position,” she said. “When we saw the army tents outside the Mercy at the start of the pandemic, I thought it was the end of the world. We didn’t know what was coming down the tracks, which made it even more frightening.

“The pandemic has changed me because it has made me more aware and more grateful. I have a daughter who is immunocompromised and we weren’t able to hug for six months. We didn’t know when the vaccinations were going to be here.

“Everything is so different now. My first granddaughter was born this weekend so I’m going out on a high.”

'A well-oiled machine'

Chief pharmacist Frank Olden said the success of the centre was down to every member of staff. “Everyone was working with vaccines they have never used before so it was a steep learning curve,” Mr Olden said. “The challenge was to deliver a vaccination campaign without wasting any doses, which was a huge step to overcome.”

Frank Olden, lead pharmacist, pictured with Niamh Tarr (left|) and Rachel Crowley, pharmacy technicians, on the last day of the vaccination centre at City Hall, Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

He spoke of the pride among staff on such a historic day. “We’re now finishing up with a well-oiled machine which is a credit to every single member of the team,” he said.

Sinéad Horgan, project lead vaccinations, SSWHG, with Finbarr O'Sullivan (left) and Fergal Cullinane, HSE, on the last day of the vaccination centre at City Hall, Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

Vaccination lead with the South/South West Hospital Group, Sinéad Horgan said it was a bitter-sweet day.

“We leave here sad but also with a great pride at what has been achieved,” she said. “It has been a great success story.”

She described it as a very positive experience. “Every person who came in here was so full of gratitude and that’s what made it a happy place to work. To deliver as many as 290,000 vaccinations by close of business is no mean feat. Although there is an air of sadness today, we are glad that the positive work is set to continue in North Main Street.”

Some of the retired medics and nurses on the last day of the vaccination centre at City Hall, Cork.

Cork Lord Mayor Cllr Colm Kelleher also extended his congratulations to the team involved.

“Seeing the queues of people of all ages and backgrounds streaming in, many visibly thrilled to be getting their jabs, was always a reminder to me that better days were coming.

“The staff and management of the centre are an absolute credit to the HSE,” he said. “I want to thank them for their hard work, professionalism, and good humour as they helped our nation turn a corner in the fight against Covid-19.”

The closure of the centre came on the weekend the Government announced an end to Covid-19 international travel requirements in Ireland.