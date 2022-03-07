'It has been a great success story': Vaccination centre at Cork's City Hall closes its doors 

Frontline workers administered their final vaccinations at the centre with a heavy heart on Sunday, as Cork celebrated yet another milestone in the war against Covid-19.
More than 290,000 vaccinations were administered at the City Hall centre since it first opened last April. The service will now be relocated to the North Main Street vaccination centre.
Medic Sheila O’Sullivan spoke of how the centre provided not only protection but comfort to people during an excruciatingly difficult time.
“I can remember meeting a man who lived alone in the countryside,” she said. “He told me that I was the first person he had experienced a face-to-face conversation with in an entire year. It brought to light the fear and isolation that a lot of people went through. It’s hard to believe that so many of the older population before this were mobile and meeting friends, only to be seriously impacted by the pandemic and unable to leave their homes.”
He spoke of the pride among staff on such a historic day. “We’re now finishing up with a well-oiled machine which is a credit to every single member of the team,” he said.
Vaccination lead with the South/South West Hospital Group, Sinéad Horgan said it was a bitter-sweet day.
Cork Lord Mayor Cllr Colm Kelleher also extended his congratulations to the team involved.