Cork Lotto players urged to check their tickets after lucky winner scoops €96,902

A Cork lotto player has something to celebrate this weekend after matching five numbers and the bonus in Saturday’s Lotto draw to win an incredible €96,902.

The Rebel County player purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket online at www.lottery.ie on Friday.

The winning numbers for Saturday 5th March were: 01, 02, 21, 29, 38, 43 and the bonus was 03.

The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification to the user’s online account and a separate email has now been sent to the lucky Cork ticket holder.

The online winner is advised to make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

While there was no outright winner of the €4,533,129 jackpot on offer last night, over 94,000 players won prizes across the Lotto and Lotto Plus games.

Wednesday’s (9th March) Lotto jackpot is now set to roll to an estimated €5 million.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “National Lottery players in Cork have had plenty to celebrate over the last number of weeks after enjoying a series of big wins. Just over a week ago, we saw a Rebel County player scoop the top prize of €1 million in the Lotto Plus 1 draw on 23rd February while in January, two other Cork players became millionaires after winning €1 million each in the special EuroMillions Raffle draw on 21st January.

“Today we are appealing to all of our online players in Cork to check their accounts and online tickets very carefully as one lucky player now has a ticket worth €96,902. The winning ticket holder is advised to make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team so that arrangements can be made for them to claim their prize.”