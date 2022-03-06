Sun, 06 Mar, 2022 - 14:12

Cork Lotto players urged to check their tickets after lucky winner scoops €96,902

The player matched five numbers and the bonus in Saturday’s Lotto draw
Cork Lotto players urged to check their tickets after lucky winner scoops €96,902

The Rebel County player purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket online at www.lottery.ie on Friday.

 A Cork lotto player has something to celebrate this weekend after matching five numbers and the bonus in Saturday’s Lotto draw to win an incredible €96,902.

The Rebel County player purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket online at www.lottery.ie on Friday.

The winning numbers for Saturday 5th March were: 01, 02, 21, 29, 38, 43 and the bonus was 03.

The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification to the user’s online account and a separate email has now been sent to the lucky Cork ticket holder.

The online winner is advised to make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

While there was no outright winner of the €4,533,129 jackpot on offer last night, over 94,000 players won prizes across the Lotto and Lotto Plus games.

Wednesday’s (9th March) Lotto jackpot is now set to roll to an estimated €5 million.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “National Lottery players in Cork have had plenty to celebrate over the last number of weeks after enjoying a series of big wins. Just over a week ago, we saw a Rebel County player scoop the top prize of €1 million in the Lotto Plus 1 draw on 23rd February while in January, two other Cork players became millionaires after winning €1 million each in the special EuroMillions Raffle draw on 21st January.

“Today we are appealing to all of our online players in Cork to check their accounts and online tickets very carefully as one lucky player now has a ticket worth €96,902. The winning ticket holder is advised to make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team so that arrangements can be made for them to claim their prize.”

Read More

'It will make a huge difference': Cork Arts Theatre thrilled with funding boost 

More in this section

Tesco half-year results Woman charged with stealing almost €20k in cash from Tesco in Cork 
Details Of EURO Banknotes Man accused of trying to withdraw €3k from another man's account in Wilton 
Elderly winter stock 'Very significant issue facing the country': Fears of steep rise in cost of living
'Total decontamination of three people on scene': How Cork fire service dealt with suspected acid attack  

'Total decontamination of three people on scene': How Cork fire service dealt with suspected acid attack  

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more