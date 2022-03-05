'Total decontamination of three people on scene': How Cork fire service dealt with suspected acid attack  

A SECOND officer from Cork City Fire Brigade has opened up about the measures imposed to protect frontline workers from harm at the scene of Friday night's horrific acid attack.

Gardaí had arrested a man following the incident in Cork city in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services attended the scene of a residence on Connolly Road in Ballyphehane last Friday evening. Gardaí were alerted to the incident at approximately 8.20pm.

Two men- one in his 40s and the other in his 30s- were rushed to Cork University Hospital with what are believed to be serious, but non-life threatening injuries. A third man in his thirties received treatment for his injuries at the scene.

Gardaí arrested a man, aged in his 30s- shortly after midnight on Friday- who was being detained this morning under Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Bridewell Garda Station.

Second officer from Cork City Fire Brigade, Victor Shine described the scene.

"We had specialist teams there with various detection equipment to try to isolate down what the chemical actually was,” he said. “We could only speculate based on our previous experience of handling chemicals and colours what it might have been.

There is a lot of experience that is being put into this kind of scenario. Your levels of protections have to be appropriate to cover the worst-case scenarios."

He explained the types of dangers an incident like this can pose to others.

"The ambulance crew were unable to rush into this situation because they didn't have the PPE that the fire service has.

They held back until the casualties were appropriately decontaminated which we have to give them credit for. This was a multi-agency approach and we'd like to extend our gratitude and credit to everyone who was involved including the Gardaí, trauma doctor, Dr Hugh Doran, as well as specialist teams from city council and other environmental agencies."

Mr Shine spoke of the precautions taken on-site.

"On this occasion the numbers were small so we were able to use localised equipment such as diphotorine which is the gold standard of neutralising chemicals from acids. The person can then be transported to hospital by ambulance. Patients won't be accepted in the emergency medicine department if they are contaminated so this has to be done on-site. What was carried out was a total decontamination of three people on scene. We didn't set up a tent in this instance as the people were being moved quite quickly to the hospital due to the nature of their injuries. What we did use is a neutralising agent called diphotorine which neutralises any acids or bases back to a neutral PH. This was used on all parts of the body to limit the damage."

He described the incident as complicated in nature.

"We have the ability to check out chemicals as long as we know what they are. However, when we're in unknown territory it gets very complicated. While the nature of this incident was rare, chemical contamination wouldn't be unusual for us. Technically, this was very difficult because we were dealing with an unknown chemical. Every time we go to an incident we try to learn from it and look at how it can improve our next exposure."