'It will make a huge difference': Cork Arts Theatre thrilled with funding boost 

CORK Arts Theatre is set for a revamp following a cash injection of just over €41,000 in State funding to enhance its facilities.

The landmark theatre is among 25 arts and culture organisations around the country announced as recipients of grants totaling almost €540,000 under the Government’s Cultural Capital Scheme 2019-2022.

Speaking to The Echo following the grant announcement, manager of Cork Arts Theatre Fin Flynn said the theatre is “absolutely thrilled” to have secured the funding.

Cork Arts Theatre have launched a programme of new works by Cork artists. Photo Darragh Kane

Ms Flynn, formerly the manager of Corcadorca Theatre Company, took up her new role in December last year and said the funding will be transformative for the affectionately dubbed ‘CAT Club’ on Carroll's Quay.

“That application [for funding] went in a considerable amount of time ago and it was before I had actually started in my new job but we’re delighted to have gotten funding and to that level," she said. “I’m still getting to know my way around the space and everything but it’s nice that the chunk of capital funding has landed now.

“It will make a huge difference to the venue.”

The funding will be used to increase energy efficiency in the theatre and reduce its carbon footprint.

“A lot of what we’ll be looking to do is replacing old theatre lighting with newer LED lighting and similarly we’re looking at the heating and making that far more efficient in the space,” Ms Flynn said.

The theatre also hopes to upgrade its sound equipment, purchase new speakers and carry out repairs to some of the seating in its auditorium.

The funding announcement comes after an immensely difficult period for the theatre during the pandemic.

In November 2020, Cork Arts Theatre, which does not receive any ongoing Arts Council funding, launched a GoFundMe page in a bid to avoid closing permanently - a campaign which was widely supported and raised over €22,000.

Emerging from the difficulties of the pandemic, Ms Flynn said 2022 is shaping up to be a great year for the theatre.

“Dolores, the artistic director, was also successful in getting money from the Community Foundation for Ireland to fund a programme of new works by Cork artists.

“We just launched that last week and that’s kicking off this month, with 10 new shows running from March through to November.”