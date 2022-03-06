'You signed a bail bond and you failed to appear': Gardaí in Cork object to bail for man accused of stealing

Gardaí objected to bail being granted to a man accused of stealing property from a car in the Silversprings area and allegedly being caught with items stolen from another car.

Keith Butler from 2 Gweedore Avenue, Mayfield, Cork, applied for bail through his solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly.

He was charged with theft of items from one car on January 7 at Ashmount, Silversprings, and another charge of handling stolen property from another car at his home on January 12.

Keith Butler said to Judge Olann Kelleher, “If you give me bail I will comply with all the conditions.”

Sergeant John Kelleher said that when the accused was previously granted bail on these charges he failed to appear in court.

Sgt. Kelleher said, “You were arrested at 2am for allegedly stealing items from cars where people were asleep in their beds, you were brought to court, you signed a bail bond to come to court and you failed to appear.”

Bail with conditions

Despite the defendant’s failure to appear on the charges the judge said he would grant him bail on conditions.

Putting the case back so that directions could be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions the judge said the bail conditions were that Butler would be required to reside at his home at Gweedore Avenue, keep a nightly curfew of 9pm to 7am, sign on three times a week at Mayfield garda station – Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, abstain from intoxicants and provide a mobile phone number at which gardaí could contact him at any time.