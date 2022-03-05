Woman charged with stealing almost €20k in cash from Tesco in Cork 

A 36-year-old woman was charged with stealing €19,000 in cash from Tesco in Ballincollig on a date last June.

No details of how the alleged theft occurred were given in the course of a brief hearing at Cork District Court.

36-year-old Debbie O’Riordan of Knocknagoun Place, Rylane, County Cork, was charged with stealing €19,000 from Tesco in Ballincollig on June 6 2021.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said directions were available from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The directions are that the case is to proceed by indictment or that a signed plea of guilty could be entered at district court level for sentencing to take place at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Frank Buttimer solicitor said a book of evidence would be required.

Judge Marie Keane said, “So there will be a plea of not guilty.”

Judge Keane adjourned the case until April 22 at Cork District Court to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

Mr Buttimer asked for free legal aid to be granted for the representation of the accused.

Judge Keane acceded to that application and said it was appropriate as it was “a very serious charge.”

Debbie O’Riordan was remanded on bail until April 22 for service of the book of evidence.