Sun, 06 Mar, 2022 - 08:03

Man accused of trying to withdraw €3k from another man's account in Wilton 

He is accused of presenting the other person’s birth cert in the course of the alleged incident.
A man accused of attempting to withdraw €3,000 from another man’s bank account was refused bail at Cork District Court.

Liam Heylin

Kieran Toussifar of Fairways Flats, Gort Road, County Clare, appeared before Cork District Court on a charge of attempting to commit a theft on March 3 at Bank of Ireland, Wilton, Cork, and attempted to withdraw €3,000 from another person’s account, presenting that person’s birth cert in the course of the alleged incident.

Defence solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher said the accused had a serious heroin addiction and that in his life, “it has been one huge hurdle after another. 

"He was desperately trying to get to a drug rehabilitation centre in the UK.” 

Judge Marie Keane refused bail and remanded Toussifar, 37, in custody until March 9.

