Man accused of trying to withdraw €3k from another man's account in Wilton 

A man accused of attempting to withdraw €3,000 from another man’s bank account was refused bail at Cork District Court.

Kieran Toussifar of Fairways Flats, Gort Road, County Clare, appeared before Cork District Court on a charge of attempting to commit a theft on March 3 at Bank of Ireland, Wilton, Cork, and attempted to withdraw €3,000 from another person’s account, presenting that person’s birth cert in the course of the alleged incident.

Defence solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher said the accused had a serious heroin addiction and that in his life, “it has been one huge hurdle after another.

"He was desperately trying to get to a drug rehabilitation centre in the UK.”

Judge Marie Keane refused bail and remanded Toussifar, 37, in custody until March 9.