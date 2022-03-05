'The only reason I am in jail is speculation and perjury': Corkman objects to his case being adjourned 

A 50-year-old man accused of assault causing harm to a woman who is his neighbour complained by video link from prison, “The only reason I am in jail is because of speculation and perjury.”

Hugh O’Brien of Ballyanly, Inniscarra, County Cork, is in custody and appeared by video link from prison at Cork District Court.

Charged with assault

He is charged with assault causing harm to a woman at Ballyanly, Inniscarra, on December 8 last.

Defence solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, indicated that the accused had been refused his bail application at the High Court.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said, “The file has gone to the DPP.”

Mr Kelleher, solicitor, said, “He is in custody since December 16.

"He has been to me a few times and he wants the case struck out if there are no DPP directions.”

Hugh O’Brien then spoke up on the video link: “Can I ask you why you are not striking it out?”

Judge Olann Kelleher said it was not unreasonable to adjourn the case for a further fortnight and he would make a decision on the case on the next date.

The defendant said, “You are not making it peremptory and the only reason I am in jail is because of speculation and perjury.”